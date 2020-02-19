Bouncers, barman deny beating up patron at St Paul's Bay club

Three staff members have denied involvement in a severe beating suffered by a patron at a St Paul’s Bay club.

Police inspector Clayton Camilleri explained to magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras how, on 16 February, Yermakov Mykhailo, Stepan Stankov and Dorde Dudic had allegedly attacked a man outside Babylon Club, leaving him grievously injured.

That morning, he said, police HQ had received phone calls reporting a fight in Triq Cavetta St. Paul’s Bay in front of a club called Babylon.

Later on, he said, two African men came to the police station, drenched in blood, and the police went on site to investigate. The three accused were arrested after the police saw CCTV footage of the incident, the inspector said.

Mykhailo, Stankov and Dudic were charged with attacking and grievously injuring the man, as well as insulting and threatening him. The court was requested to provide for the security of the victim pending the proceedings.

The accused, two of whom are security guards and the other, a bartender, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €5,200.

Legal procurator Quentin Tanti assisted Dudic. Lawyer Johann Debono assisted the other two accused.