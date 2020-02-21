menu

Man arrested after breaking into Hamrun residence

A man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after he was allegedly caught stealing from a private residence in Hamrun

21 February 2020, 8:15am

A man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after he was allegedly caught stealing from a private residence in Hamrun. 

Police said they were informed that a robbery was taking place in an apartment on Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud at 5:30am.

When the police arrived at the scene, the alleged robber, a 37-year-old Libyan national was being held by three individuals who lived in the apartment block.

The alleged robber was taken to Hamrun station and later escorted to the police headquarters in Valletta.  

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Glenn Bedingfield insists his blog was ‘equal and opposite reaction’ to Daphne’s
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Glenn Bedingfield insists his blog was ‘equal and opposite reaction’ to Daphne’s
Matthew Agius
Man arrested after breaking into Hamrun residence
Court & Police

Man arrested after breaking into Hamrun residence
Witnesses to be heard in €14m Malta forgery claim
Court & Police

Witnesses to be heard in €14m Malta forgery claim
Matthew Agius
Joint police investigation nabs car battery thief
Court & Police

Joint police investigation nabs car battery thief
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.