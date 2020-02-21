Man arrested after breaking into Hamrun residence

A man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after he was allegedly caught stealing from a private residence in Hamrun.

Police said they were informed that a robbery was taking place in an apartment on Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud at 5:30am.

When the police arrived at the scene, the alleged robber, a 37-year-old Libyan national was being held by three individuals who lived in the apartment block.

The alleged robber was taken to Hamrun station and later escorted to the police headquarters in Valletta.

A police investigation is ongoing.