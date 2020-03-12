Swieqi man charged with threatening family

A man is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly threatening his family.

The 62-year-old Swieqi resident was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke, accused of insulting and threatening his wife and children and breaching the peace.

On 10 March, the accused had rowed with his wife, who is understood to have mental health problems, and the argument had spiralled out of control. The accused had told the police that one of the man's adult children had then intimidated him with a gas cylinder, Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer told the court.

The accused’s lawyers, Ishmael Psaila and Jean-Paul Sammut entered a plea of not guilty and asked for bail.

The court released the man from arrest against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,000. A protection order was issued for the family.