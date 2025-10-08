Electricity supply increased by 6.5% in 2024: NSO

Malta recorded an increase in both electricity imports and renewable energy generation during 2024.

Total electricity supplied during the year was made up of 58.1% from power plants, 31.1% from net imports and 10.8% from renewable sources, according to official data by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Gross electricity production which combines output from power plants and renewables, reached 2,185.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh). August saw the highest monthly output at 246.4 GWh.

Electricity generation from power plants fell by 8.7% compared with 2023, amounting to 1,849.9 GWh. Renewable energy production rose by 5.6% to 336.0 GWh, with photovoltaic panels accounting for 97.2% of renewable output.

Electricity imported through the interconnector surged by 49.7% year on year, reaching 970.4 GWh. The increase shows Malta’s growing dependence on imported electricity to meet domestic demand.

The month of August recorded the highest electricity supply, totalling 360.7 GWh, or 11.6% of the annual total. July followed with 338.2 GWh, equivalent to 10.9% of total supply.

Electricity demand peaked in July and September at 593 megawatts (MW) and 592 MW respectively. The annual average demand stood at 478 MW, up 1.8% from 2023.

Greenhouse gas emissions from fuel combustion in power plants decreased by 7.8% compared with the previous year, reflecting reduced reliance on fossil fuels and a continued shift towards renewable energy sources.