[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash

A woman has been found dead after a car crashed off a cliff into the Birguma valley on Friday morning.

The vehicle, a Citroen C1, caught fire when it crashed into the valley.

The police said that they were informed of the incident at around 8:15 am.

Civil protection department officials, police and a medical team are onsite, and are searching the surrounding area to determine whether there were any other passengers in the car.

More details to follow.