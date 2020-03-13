menu

[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash

CPD officials are searching the surrounding area to determine whether there were any other passengers in the car • Women’s identity not yet known

karl_azzopardi
13 March 2020, 9:19am
by Karl Azzopardi
The site of the crash
The site of the crash

A woman has been found dead after a car crashed off a cliff into the Birguma valley on Friday morning.

The vehicle, a Citroen C1, caught fire when it crashed into the valley.

CPPD officials on the site of the incident
CPPD officials on the site of the incident

The police said that they were informed of the incident at around 8:15 am.

Civil protection department officials, police and a medical team are onsite, and are searching the surrounding area to determine whether there were any other passengers in the car.

More details to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: assistant police commissioner to testify
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: assistant police commissioner to testify
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash
Court & Police

[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash
Karl Azzopardi
Court calls for harsher punishment for bomb hoaxes as Gozo ferry disruptor given suspended sentence
Court & Police

Court calls for harsher punishment for bomb hoaxes as Gozo ferry disruptor given suspended sentence
Matthew Agius
Swieqi man charged with threatening family
Court & Police

Swieqi man charged with threatening family
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.