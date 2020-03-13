[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash
CPD officials are searching the surrounding area to determine whether there were any other passengers in the car • Women’s identity not yet known
A woman has been found dead after a car crashed off a cliff into the Birguma valley on Friday morning.
The vehicle, a Citroen C1, caught fire when it crashed into the valley.
The police said that they were informed of the incident at around 8:15 am.
Civil protection department officials, police and a medical team are onsite, and are searching the surrounding area to determine whether there were any other passengers in the car.
More details to follow.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police