Two youths detained over courtroom assault on police officers

19-year-old Marlon Baldacchino from Zabbar and a 16-year-old youth from Cospicua have been remanded in custody over an assault on police officers in court earlier this week.

The pair were accused of assaulting police officers outside the courtroom on Tuesday, where the pair were being charged with leading the police on a car chase and driving without a licence or insurance cover.

A not guilty plea was entered before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the two men.