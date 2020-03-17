menu

Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing

A construction worker from Nigeria has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow countryman on Friday

matthew_agius
17 March 2020, 11:09am
by Matthew Agius

A construction worker from Nigeria has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow countryman on Friday.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Paula Ciantar arraigned Okolo Innocent Okwudili accusing him of the wilful homicide of Amoubi Joseph Ezechi at a bar in Qawra.

The 37-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest in what was described as a trivial argument and died in hospital.

The accused, 38, living in Bugibba, was brought into the courtroom wearing a face mask.

He had an Italian travel document, an Identity Card and residence permit in his possession, but held a Nigerian passport.

The court registry was opened with urgency to deal with the case.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence did not request bail at this stage.

Inspector Zahra informed the court that the accused had come back from Italy on 28 February. It was stated that as long as 14 days had passed with no symptoms, he was safe to be investigated and arraigned.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.

READ MOREMan dead after Qawra stabbing

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing
Court & Police

Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Pilatus Bank owner found guilty of breaching US sanctions on Iran in New York jury trial
Court & Police

Pilatus Bank owner found guilty of breaching US sanctions on Iran in New York jury trial
Matthew Vella
Man hospitalised after crossbeam incident on construction site
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after crossbeam incident on construction site
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.