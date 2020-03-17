Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing

A construction worker from Nigeria has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow countryman on Friday.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Paula Ciantar arraigned Okolo Innocent Okwudili accusing him of the wilful homicide of Amoubi Joseph Ezechi at a bar in Qawra.

The 37-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest in what was described as a trivial argument and died in hospital.

The accused, 38, living in Bugibba, was brought into the courtroom wearing a face mask.

He had an Italian travel document, an Identity Card and residence permit in his possession, but held a Nigerian passport.

The court registry was opened with urgency to deal with the case.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence did not request bail at this stage.

Inspector Zahra informed the court that the accused had come back from Italy on 28 February. It was stated that as long as 14 days had passed with no symptoms, he was safe to be investigated and arraigned.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.

