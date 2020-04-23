Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident
A 31-year-old man from Lija was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday evening in Mellieha.
The accident occurred at 9:45pm.
Police said that a man fell from the KTM 300 EXC he was riding.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where he was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
