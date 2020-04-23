menu

Two men injured in garage fire

23 April 2020, 7:37am
The accident occurred at 3:45pm in Zingla Street
Two men were hospitalised on Wednesday after they were involved in a garage fire in Zabbar.

Police said a boat which was being kept in a garage caught fire. 

A 20-year-old man from Zabbar suffered serious injuries, while a 27-year-old man from Marsacala was slightly hurt.

Members of the Civil Protection Department controlled the blaze.

