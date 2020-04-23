Argument leaves man seriously injured

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured following an altercation in Marsaxlokk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 11:20pm near tas-Silg Chapel.

Police said, the man, a resident of San Gwann, had been on site with another when they started arguing. The aggressor then allegedly slashed the victims face before stealing his bag and leaving the site.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

During a search, the police found the aggressor, a 30-year-old Libyan who lives in Tarxien.

The individual was arrested and is being held at the police headquarters in Floriana.

An inquiry is being held.