Fake healthcare worker jailed for string of robberies targeting elderly

A woman who posed as a healthcare worker to steal jewellery from elderly victims has been jailed for 30 months.

45 year-old Natalie Bonello from Marsaskala had been arraigned earlier this month, charged with forgery and three counts of aggravated theft, as well as one count of attempted theft. The crimes took place between 7 February and 7 April in various localities.

Bonello had admitted guilt after her arraignment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri, taking into account the fact that Bonello had a criminal record, as well as the nature of the crimes she had admitted to, imposed a 30 month prison sentence. It recommended that she receive treatment for drug addiction.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel to the accused.