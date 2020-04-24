Man seriously injured in traffic accident

An 18-year-old youth was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday in Rabat.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Ħad-Dingli.

Police said the man was hit by a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 62-year-old man from Rabat.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

An inquiry is being held, and a police investigation is ongoing.