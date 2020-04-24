menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

An 18-year-old youth was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday 

24 April 2020, 7:33am
The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Ħad-Dingli
The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Ħad-Dingli

An 18-year-old youth was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday in Rabat.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq Ħad-Dingli.

Police said the man was hit by a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 62-year-old man from Rabat.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

An inquiry is being held, and a police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Two arrested in drug find
Court & Police

Two arrested in drug find
Karl Azzopardi
Fake healthcare worker jailed for string of robberies targeting elderly
Court & Police

Fake healthcare worker jailed for string of robberies targeting elderly
Matthew Agius
Argument leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Argument leaves man seriously injured
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.