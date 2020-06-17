menu
Man gets suspended sentence after admitting to stabbing

On the night of the altercation, the victim had gone to the Qormi police station bleeding heavily after being stabbed

matthew_agius
17 June 2020, 3:15pm
by Matthew Agius
File Photo
A fight between two Ghanian men ended up with one of them seriously injured and the other facing criminal charges.

Qormi resident Isaac Ageyi Kumih, 36, from Ghana was charged this morning with placing the life of another Ghanian man in manifest jeopardy and grievously injuring him in Qormi on 15 June at around 10:00 pm.

The altercation took place on Canon Road.

He was also accused of breaching the peace.

Magistrate Victor Axiak heard Inspector Roderick Agius recount how that night, the victim had gone to the Qormi police station, bleeding heavily, and was rushed to hospital where he was certified as suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the men had been involved in an argument which had descended into a physical altercation. Kumih was slightly injured in the incident.

During his arraignment this morning, Kumih pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for four.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
