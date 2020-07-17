menu

John Paul Woods to be indicted for murder of Charlene Farrugia

Woods is accused of murdering Farrugia, whose dismembered remains were found hidden in a wartime air raid shelter in Valletta last July

karl_azzopardi
17 July 2020, 2:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The compilation of evidence against John Paul Charles Woods started in court on Monday (Photo: ONE News)
The compilation of evidence against John Paul Charles Woods started in court on Monday (Photo: ONE News)

John Paul Woods is to be indicted for the gruesome murder of 25-year-old carer Charlene Farrugia 12 years ago, after a court found sufficient evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued.

Woods is accused of murdering Farrugia, whose dismembered remains were found hidden in a wartime air raid shelter in Valletta last July.

He had been arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Gzira whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He had later confessed to the murder whilst in hospital.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, who is presiding the compilation of evidence, heard how Woods was also accused of holding the girl against her will, destruction of evidence, hiding a dead body, receiving stolen goods, carrying a knife in public without a licence and relapsing.

Photographs of Wood’s car entering and exiting Valletta on the day of the murder were exhibited.

READ ALSO: Court hears macabre details of Charlene Farrugia’s murder

The police confirmed that they had taken his deposition at hospital where he was recovering from an operation. He had refused legal assistance, they said.

In the light of all this, lawyer Roberta Bonello, appearing on behalf of Woods, asked two police officers who took his initial statement whether they were in a position to provide a medical certificate showing that he was mentally sane at the time the statement was taken.

They hadn’t, as the accused appeared to be in good health, they said.

At the end of the sitting the court said that there was sufficient evidence to place Woods under a bill of indictment.

The case continues.

Inspector James Grech is prosecuting. Lawyer Mario Mifsud is assisting the family of the victim.

The case continues on August 25.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
John Paul Woods to be indicted for murder of Charlene Farrugia
Court & Police

John Paul Woods to be indicted for murder of Charlene Farrugia
Karl Azzopardi
Youth convicted of trafficking by sharing has prison sentence suspended on appeal
Court & Police

Youth convicted of trafficking by sharing has prison sentence suspended on appeal
Matthew Agius
Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Konrad Mizzi’s first reaction to Panama blog was ‘bluff’
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Konrad Mizzi’s first reaction to Panama blog was ‘bluff’
Matthew Agius
Motorcycle passenger injured in Swieqi accident
Court & Police

Motorcycle passenger injured in Swieqi accident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.