John Paul Woods to be indicted for murder of Charlene Farrugia

John Paul Woods is to be indicted for the gruesome murder of 25-year-old carer Charlene Farrugia 12 years ago, after a court found sufficient evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued.

Woods is accused of murdering Farrugia, whose dismembered remains were found hidden in a wartime air raid shelter in Valletta last July.

He had been arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Gzira whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He had later confessed to the murder whilst in hospital.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, who is presiding the compilation of evidence, heard how Woods was also accused of holding the girl against her will, destruction of evidence, hiding a dead body, receiving stolen goods, carrying a knife in public without a licence and relapsing.

Photographs of Wood’s car entering and exiting Valletta on the day of the murder were exhibited.

The police confirmed that they had taken his deposition at hospital where he was recovering from an operation. He had refused legal assistance, they said.

In the light of all this, lawyer Roberta Bonello, appearing on behalf of Woods, asked two police officers who took his initial statement whether they were in a position to provide a medical certificate showing that he was mentally sane at the time the statement was taken.

They hadn’t, as the accused appeared to be in good health, they said.

At the end of the sitting the court said that there was sufficient evidence to place Woods under a bill of indictment.

Inspector James Grech is prosecuting. Lawyer Mario Mifsud is assisting the family of the victim.

The case continues on August 25.