Woman seriously injured in fight

A 47-year-old Spanish woman was seriously injured after a fight broke out in an entertainment established on Sunday evening

10 August 2020, 7:37am
The incident occurred at around 6pm on the Coast Road, within the limits of Naxxar
The incident occurred at around 6pm on the Coast Road, within the limits of Naxxar

A 47-year-old Spanish woman was seriously injured after a fight broke out in an entertainment established on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on the Coast Road, within the limits of Naxxar.

Police said the woman was injured during a fight that involved a 30-year-old man from Hamrun, a 28-year-old woman from Taxien, a 25-year-old woman from Marsa, a 19-year-old woman from Marsa, a 16-year-old boy from Marsa and a 24-year-old man from Hamrun.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified that she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

