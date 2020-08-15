Two youths held after Valletta knife attack

Two youths, aged 19 and 20, are in police custody in connection with a knife attack that occurred in Valletta last night.

Yesterday at around 11:30pm, two injured youths sought the assistance of the Valletta police station after being involved in an argument in Triq Il-Lanca, Valletta.

Police say initial investigations indicate that the youths, who are Syrian, were involved in an argument with two Maltese youths, aged 20 and 21, from Mtarfa. Both of the Maltese youths were wounded in the ensuing altercation, with one of them being attacked with a sharp and pointed object.

The 20 year-old victim suffered grievous injuries in the attack and the 21 year-old victim was slightly injured.

Two Syrian youths were arrested in connection with the knife attack. One is 19 and lives in Floriana, while the other is 20 and lives in Marsa.

Police investigations into the matter are said to be ongoing.