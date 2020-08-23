Man injured in four-car traffic collision

A 41-year-old man from Swieqi has been grievously injured in a traffic incident on Friday evening.

Police said that their assistance was needed at around 8:30 pm in Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a collision had happened between 4 vehciles.

A Smart car driven by the 41-year-old, a Nissan March driven by a 32-year-old Italian man residing in St Paul’s Bay, a Ford Fiesta driven by a 43-year-old from Haz-Zebbug and a Peugeot 206 driven by a 22-year-old from Paola were involved in the incident.

Civil protection was called onsite, and an ambulance took the 41-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.