Majjistral park vandal is 73-year-old Frenchman

A French retiree has been charged with spray painting red arrows on rocks and rubble walls at the Majjistral Nature Park.

Serge Morel-Jean, 73, from France and residing at a hotel in Mellieha was accused of causing wilful damage to government property. The cost of repairing the damage exceeds €2,500.

Magistrate Victor Axiak heard how on 26 August, Morel-Jean, who told the court he is retired but also the director of a travel agency, was also accused of violating the Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations, damaging the Majjistral Nature and History Park and breaching several provisions of laws dealing with environmental protection.

Inspector Elliott Magro charged the 73-year-old after police and ERA received reports of red arrows spray being painted on the property around the park. Police investigations revealed that the accused had brought a group of athletes to Malta and wanted to mark the trails where they would be running.

The police found spray cans in his car. He was taken to the park where he was told that if he removed the arrows no charges would be pressed, but after removing a couple of them, the man started covering them with soil or just scratching them.

Morel-Jean’s lawyer, Joe Brincat, entered a plea of not guilty. “Definitely not,” said the lawyer, when asked if the accused was pleading guilty. He requested bail.

Magro did not object to bail but told the court that the accused had to leave his contact details against a guarantee. “There is a disaster and big expenses involved in cleaning it up.”

The bail was given against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. However, Morel-Jean said it was impossible for him to come up with the sum at this time, so he was remanded in custody.

