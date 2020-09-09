menu

Construction worker seriously injured after fall

A construction worker was seriously injured after falling into a shaft on Wednesday morning 

9 September 2020, 3:09pm
The accident occurred at 10:30am in Triq it-Torri ta’ Alof De Wignacourt
A construction worker was seriously injured after falling into a shaft on Wednesday morning in Xghajra. 

Police said the 44-year-old from Birzebbuga fell a height of about one metre.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

