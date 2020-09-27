Man questioned by police over underage hunting incident

A 62-year-old man from Birżebbuġa has been questioned over a hunting incident involving an underage boy that was flagged by bird conversation group CABS.

The man is expected to be charged in the coming days after he was identified as the hunter who handed over a shotgun to an underage boy in Birżebbuġa yesterday.

The police said the EPU was notified of the incident by CABS at around 7:15am in the area of Triq Brolli yesterday but the man and the child had already left the place.

The incident was captured on video, which enabled the police to identify the adult. The police went to the man’s residence in Birżebbuġa and confiscated the shotgun.

He will be arraigned in court shortly, the police said.