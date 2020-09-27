menu

Man questioned by police over underage hunting incident

Police from the Environmental Protection Unity have questioned a 62-year-old man from Birżebbuġa over hunting incident involving underage boy

kurt_sansone
27 September 2020, 5:07pm
by Kurt Sansone
A screen grab from the video footage captured by CABS, showing the underage boy loading the shotgun handed to him by an accompanying adult, who police have identified as a 62-year-old from Birżebbuġa
A screen grab from the video footage captured by CABS, showing the underage boy loading the shotgun handed to him by an accompanying adult, who police have identified as a 62-year-old from Birżebbuġa

A 62-year-old man from Birżebbuġa has been questioned over a hunting incident involving an underage boy that was flagged by bird conversation group CABS.

The man is expected to be charged in the coming days after he was identified as the hunter who handed over a shotgun to an underage boy in Birżebbuġa yesterday.

The police said the EPU was notified of the incident by CABS at around 7:15am in the area of Triq Brolli yesterday but the man and the child had already left the place.

The incident was captured on video, which enabled the police to identify the adult. The police went to the man’s residence in Birżebbuġa and confiscated the shotgun.

He will be arraigned in court shortly, the police said.

