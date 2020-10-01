Eight-year-old seriously injured in traffic accident
An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a traffic accident in San Gwann late on Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred at 9pm in Naxxar Road.
Police said the Syrian boy was hit by a Peugeot Bipper van driven by a 48-year-old man from Paola.
The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
