Eight-year-old seriously injured in traffic accident

An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a traffic accident in San Gwann on Wednesday

1 October 2020, 8:12am
The accident occurred at 9pm in Naxxar Road
An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a traffic accident in San Gwann late on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 9pm in Naxxar Road. 

Police said the Syrian boy was hit by a Peugeot Bipper van driven by a 48-year-old man from Paola.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

