Edward Zammit Lewis tells inquiry that meetings, chats with Yorgen Fenech were 'in good faith'

Edward Zammit Lewis dined, chatted and even went on a boat trip with Yorgen Fenech but this was done “in good faith”, the Justice Minister testified.

Zammit Lewis told the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry today that he felt incredulous when it emerged that Fenech was involved in the murder of the journalist.

“I had always communicated with him [Yorgen Fenech] in good faith… I never discussed the case with him,” he told the inquiry.

Zammit Lewis said he had eaten out with Fenech, but not often. “These took place in public places in good faith. If I had any reservations I wouldn't have gone,” he added.

He said that in these meetings he would not ask about the Panama Papers and 17 Black, despite the issues bothering him.

Fenech had been outed as the owner of Dubai company 17 Black in November 2018. Several months earlier, journalists had uncovered how the mysterious company had been listed as a target client of the Panama companies opened by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

It was in November 2019 that Fenech was arrested and charged with masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Asked why he remained in contact with Fenech after finding out about his involvement with 17 Black, Zammit Lewis said at no time did he feel that he was being prejudiced in his parliamentary work.

“I was a lawyer and was working as a lawyer again. Whenever I felt that someone could prejudice my work, I cut off contact. I receive 100s of WhatsApp messages every day starting at 6am or 7am,” Zammit Lewis said, alluding to exchanges he had with Fenech.

Asked by lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia whether the messages with Fenech were simply tourism related or of a friendly nature, he replied: “There were some messages that were friendship-related.”

Zammit Lewis told the inquiry board that he entered politics to do good and felt “betrayed” by those who had acted differently.

“I believe that since 2013 good things had been done, we weren't perfect and made mistakes,” he said, adding that the fact that the public inquiry had to be held, cast an ugly shadow over the country.

“When I saw Joseph Muscat leave that way, I felt that he shouldn't have had to leave like he did,” Zammit Lewis said.

Asked by lawyer Jason Azzopardi whether the friendship with Yorgen Fenech ended with his arrest, Zammit Lewis said he had no precise date but believed “it was well before that”.

On his friendship with Muscat, the Justice Minister said that this began when they were admitted to St Aloysius College.

Zammit Lewis said he got to know Keith Schembri through Joseph Muscat. “Although he never stood for election, Schembri started to organise the party. He entered the party with Joseph Muscat,” Zammit Lewis told the inquiry.

He said Schembri was responsible for the coordination of government work and this led to him being a very influential person in government.

Asked whether Schembri would interfere in his decisions as minister, Zammit Lewis said the former chief of staff would give direction. “I can't say he would interfere… The PM was not always available and I spoke to him very often,” he testified.

In the previous sitting, Inspector Kurt Zahra testified that exchanges between Yorgen Fenech, political figures and people from all strata of society will be exhibited in next week’s session of the compilation of evidence against Fenech on 21 October.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.