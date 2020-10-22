Man injured in Gozo incident

A man has been seriously injured after getting hit by a splinter of wood in his Gozo garage on Thursday.

The incident happened at Wied Sara, Għasri.

Police said they were called in for their assistance at around 2:45 pm.

They said the piece of wood was flung from a machine the man was working with.

A medical team was called on site, which took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was later certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.