Man injured in Gozo incident
Man injured after getting hit by piece of wood at his garage in Għasri
A man has been seriously injured after getting hit by a splinter of wood in his Gozo garage on Thursday.
The incident happened at Wied Sara, Għasri.
Police said they were called in for their assistance at around 2:45 pm.
They said the piece of wood was flung from a machine the man was working with.
A medical team was called on site, which took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was later certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
