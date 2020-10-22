menu

Man injured in Gozo incident

Man injured after getting hit by piece of wood at his garage in Għasri

karl_azzopardi
22 October 2020, 7:04pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man has been seriously injured after getting hit by a splinter of wood in his Gozo garage on Thursday.

The incident happened at Wied Sara, Għasri.

Police said they were called in for their assistance at around 2:45 pm.

They said the piece of wood was flung from a machine the man was working with.

A medical team was called on site, which took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was later certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Man injured in Gozo incident
