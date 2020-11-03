Man accused of wounding his flatmate in drunken argument

A 29 year-old man from Albania has been remanded in custody after being accused in court of grievously wounding a fellow Albanian in an argument at a residence in San gwann.

Enedi Tafa was charged with grievous bodily harm by Inspector Joanna Piscopo. He was also accused of threatening and insulting the victim.

Inspector Piscopo told magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo that the incident had occurred on Sunday night.

When police went to the scene of a reported argument between two men, they had found the victim with facial injuries and a cut on his forehead. He was taken to hospital where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries. Police had investigated and eventually arrested the accused.

The inspector explained that the two men lived in shared accomodation, together with other persons. "I cannot risk the alleged victim and alleged aggressor residing together," said the inspector. The men had been drinking, she said.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop, defence counsel to Tafa, argued that this was a one-off case and that the two men had been friends before the incident took place.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded in custody after his bail request was refused.