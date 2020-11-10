Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gżira accident
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a traffic accident in Gżira
The accident took place at around 9am in Triq D’Argens.
Police said that three other vehicles were involved in the crash. They were a Nissan driven by a 33-year-old Briton, a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 39-year-old Italian and a Fiat Tipo driven by a 49-year-old Libyan.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
