Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gżira accident

10 November 2020, 12:03pm
The accident took at around 9am in Triq D’Argens
The accident took place at around 9am in Triq D’Argens.

Police said that three other vehicles were involved in the crash. They were a Nissan driven by a 33-year-old Briton, a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 39-year-old Italian and a Fiat Tipo driven by a 49-year-old Libyan. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

