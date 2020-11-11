menu

Woman grievously injured in stabbing incident, man arrested

11 November 2020, 8:54am
The woman stopped policemen on patrol in Pioneers Road at around 5:30pm
A man who allegedly injured a woman with a knife was arrested on Tuesday, the police said. 

The 38-year-old Libyan was held after having assaulted the women during an argument in St Paul's Bay. 

The woman stopped policemen on patrol in Pioneers Road at around 5:30pm.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. 

A magisterial inquiry has been opened. 

