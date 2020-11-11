Woman grievously injured in stabbing incident, man arrested
A man who allegedly injured a woman with a knife was arrested on Tuesday
A man who allegedly injured a woman with a knife was arrested on Tuesday, the police said.
The 38-year-old Libyan was held after having assaulted the women during an argument in St Paul's Bay.
The woman stopped policemen on patrol in Pioneers Road at around 5:30pm.
The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened.
