[LIVE] Compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continues

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues on Tuesday 

nicole_meilak
17 November 2020, 10:57am
by Nicole Meilak
11:33 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca is speaking about a request filed yesterday. It is a request in his name as a lawyer and explains an incident that occurred. He is asking the court to consider it but the magistrate says she would rather focus on the court application filed on 9 November. Kurt Sansone
11:29 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the hall and the sitting starts. Kurt Sansone
11:14 Inspector Keith Arnaud has entered too. Arnaud is the chief investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder case. Everyone from the prosecution and parte civile is here. Kurt Sansone
11:05 Daphne Caruana Galizia's sister, Corinne Vella is also present. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Yorgen Fenech has just arrived inside the courtroom escorted by security guards from the Corradino Correctional Facility. Fenech speaks with his lawyer Charles Mercieca. Kurt Sansone
11:01 We are in Hall 17 waiting for the sitting to start. Lawyers are inside and Paul Caruana Galizia is also present. Kurt Sansone
11:00 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

During the previous sitting, Yorgen Fenech requested a constitutional reference to a breach of human rights. Magistrate Rachel Montebello remarked that it was a 'wasted sitting.'

READ MORE: Magistrate complains of ‘wasted sitting’ as Fenech defence requests constitutional reference

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello hears the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
