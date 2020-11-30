[LIVE] Europol presents data extracted from Yorgen Fenech's devices in Operation Blue Elephant

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

In today's sitting, experts from Europol are presenting the data extracted from electronic devices that were seized by the Malta police from Fenech's offices at Portomaso, his yacht and other property.

During the previous sitting, the chief investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Superintendent Keith Arnaud, had testified behind closed doors in relation to a pardon request by Fenech.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.