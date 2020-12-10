menu

Mother, son hospitalised following Gozo traffic incident

Woman and her five-year-old son injured after she loses control of her car and drives into a low-lying field

karl_azzopardi
10 December 2020, 4:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq l-Imgħallem, Żebbuġ
A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son have been hospitalised following an accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:00 am in Triq l-Imgħallem, Żebbuġ.

Initial investigations showed the woman, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, lost control of the car and drove into a low-lying field below the street’s surface level.

Civil protection department officers were called onsite to assist the victims, who were given first aid and taken to hospital

The woman has been certified as suffering from serious injuries, while her son is suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
