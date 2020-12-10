Mother, son hospitalised following Gozo traffic incident

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son have been hospitalised following an accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

Police said the incident happened at around 8:00 am in Triq l-Imgħallem, Żebbuġ.

Initial investigations showed the woman, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, lost control of the car and drove into a low-lying field below the street’s surface level.

Civil protection department officers were called onsite to assist the victims, who were given first aid and taken to hospital

The woman has been certified as suffering from serious injuries, while her son is suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.