Cash payments for TCN employees to be prohibited

Employers will no longer be permitted to pay third-country national (TCN) employees in cash according to new legislation that has started to be debated in parliament.

The bill targets workers from non-EU countries and states that all payments to TCN workers must be made via bank transfer or another electronic transaction processed by a licensed financial institution. Revolut accounts will also be accepted, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul confirmed.

The new rules will apply only to employees starting work after October 1.

Earlier this year, MaltaToday reported on a number of heartbreaking stories of abuse suffered by TCN employees. Among the kinds of abuse, people who spoke to MaltaToday explained that salaries that aren't fully paid are among abusive practices used by certain employers.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri explained that banning cash payments will enable authorities to verify that employees are receiving their wages in full and that tax and social security contributions are being properly paid.

The measure forms part of government's labour migration policy, which was announced in the first days of 2025.