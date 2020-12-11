Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Auditor General Charles Deguara reiterates Vitals deal should have been scrapped

The Vitals hospitals concession tender should have been disqualified Auditor General Charles Deguara has reiterated while testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

Deguara was simply re-stating the findings of an extensive audit investigation into the Vitals deal that was released in July this year.

The Vitals NAO audit found there was collusion between the government and the private investors that eventually were awarded the concession to run three public hospitals.

The Auditor General was also asked about the 2018 NAO investigation into the Electrogas power station contract, which this week started being debated in parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

Deguara told the public inquiry that the NAO found cooperation from permanent secretaries when compiling the necessary documentation and in those cases were this was missing, the office adopted the policy of “name and shame”.

He said a constant problem that undermined good governance was the lack of proper minutes to record meetings.

“I've been in this job for 12 years and I've been saying it since the beginning. I'm like a voice crying in the desert. It is a sine qua non for governance, but in many cases insufficient minutes are kept of meetings… If I was an auditee and was mentioned in an auditor’s report as not having given a document, I wouldn't sleep. It is a serious thing,” Deguara told the inquiry board.

Previous sitting

In the previous sitting, former PBS editor Reno Bugeja testified. Bugeja said that it was unfair to describe PBS as a “glorified noticeboard,” pinning a lack of investigations on a lack of resources.

READ ALSO: Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry hears testimony of former PBS editor

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.