Man hospitalised after losing control of his car
71-year-old seriously injured after losing control of his car and driving into a wall
A 71-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a wall.
The man, who resides in Haz-Zebbug, was driving a Subaru in Triq Għajn Kajjet at around 7:15 pm on Thursday evening.
Preliminary investigations showed he drove the car into a wall after losing control.
A medical team was called onsite, which administered first aid, before taking the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
