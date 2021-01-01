menu

Man hospitalised after losing control of his car

71-year-old seriously injured after losing control of his car and driving into a wall 

karl_azzopardi
1 January 2021, 9:14am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 71-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a wall. 

The man, who resides in Haz-Zebbug, was driving a Subaru in Triq Għajn Kajjet at around 7:15 pm on Thursday evening. 

Preliminary investigations showed he drove the car into a wall after losing control. 

A medical team was called onsite, which administered first aid, before taking the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.   

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man hospitalised after losing control of his car
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after losing control of his car
Karl Azzopardi
Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Court & Police

Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Court & Police

Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Kurt Sansone
Four, including one-year-old, hospitalised following head-on collision
Court & Police

Four, including one-year-old, hospitalised following head-on collision
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.