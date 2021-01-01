Man hospitalised after losing control of his car

A 71-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his vehicle and driving into a wall.

The man, who resides in Haz-Zebbug, was driving a Subaru in Triq Għajn Kajjet at around 7:15 pm on Thursday evening.

Preliminary investigations showed he drove the car into a wall after losing control.

A medical team was called onsite, which administered first aid, before taking the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.