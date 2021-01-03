Four hospitalised following traffic incident in Swieqi

A traffic accident in Swieqi has left four persons hospitalised.

The incident took place at 9:30am at Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Fiat 500, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żurrieq, had crashed into a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 70-year-old man from Pieta’.

Two other persons, a 73-year-old woman from Xgħajra and a 76-year-old woman from Swieqi, were passengers in the Toyota car.

A 31-year-old man from Swieqi was a passenger in the Fiat car.

Medical assistance was requested on site and the two drivers, together with the two Toyota passengers, were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 76-year-old woman was later certified as suffering from serious injuries. The other three suffered light injuries.

Informed of the incident, Magistrate Doreen Clarke ordered an inquiry into the matter and appointed various experts to help in the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.