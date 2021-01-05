menu

Man injured in Qrendi fireworks incident

A 35-year-old man suffered serious burns in an incident at a Qrendi fireworks factory on Monday

5 January 2021, 8:00am

A 35-year-old man suffered serious burns in an incident at a Qrendi fireworks factory on Monday afternoon, the police said. 

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. Police said his condition was described as serious. 

The incident occurred as the man worked on a petard.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

