Couple injured in Paola motorcycling incident

A man and a woman have been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward after falling from their Honda motorcycle on Sunday morning 

karl_azzopardi
10 January 2021, 2:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who reside in Birzebbuga have been hospitalised after a motorcycling incident in Paola. 

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the incident happened in Vjal Santa Lucija, Paola at around 11:50 am on Sunday. 

Investigations also showed the man, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, hit the barrier and lost control of his vehicle. 

An ambulance was called on site, and took the couple to Mater Dei Hospital. The man was certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the woman is suffering from grievous injuries. 

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to help her. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
