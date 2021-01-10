Couple injured in Paola motorcycling incident

A 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who reside in Birzebbuga have been hospitalised after a motorcycling incident in Paola.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the incident happened in Vjal Santa Lucija, Paola at around 11:50 am on Sunday.

Investigations also showed the man, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, hit the barrier and lost control of his vehicle.

An ambulance was called on site, and took the couple to Mater Dei Hospital. The man was certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the woman is suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to help her.

Police investigations are ongoing.