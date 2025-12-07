menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara collision

juliana_zammit
7 December 2025, 4:55pm
by Juliana Zammit
Photo credit: Office of Communications, Malta Police Force.
A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq L-Imdina, Birkirkara at around 12pm.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between an Opel Astra driven by a 32-year-old man who resides in San Gwann, and a Honda motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man who resides in Santa Venera.

A medical team was called onsite, and transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

