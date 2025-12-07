Ramona Attard resents ‘attacks on the judiciary’ | Giovanni Bonello
Giovanni Bonello is a former judge at the European Court of Human Rights
I start by underscoring a very clear distinction, one that should be glaringly evident even to the mentally challenged: Don’t even start comparing me to ministers.
When I, wielder of zero authority, face judges and magistrates with uncontested, if unpleasant, facts, that is dutiful, meritorious freedom of expression. When powerful and feared ministers resort to exactly the same words that I use, that is impermissible intimidation and a despicable abuse of the separation of powers. Capish? Or is even this too difficult to comprehend?
Malta has, tragically, faced colossal attacks on its judiciary by Labour MP Ramona Attard’s companions in arms.
When her idols silenced Malta’s Constitutional Court for almost two years.
When judges were physically assaulted, violent demonstrations on their doorsteps, their cars set on fire and overturned.
When judges were suspended and changed during the hearing of sensitive cases.
When her mentors declared that the only courts they respected were those run by mobs— qrati tal-poplu (people’s courts).
When the courts of justice were brutally ransacked.
When her government’s ban on an Opposition meeting was overturned by the Constitutional Court and her party’s agents tear-gassed and shot those who attended.
When her government shielded comrade judges and magistrates facing impeachment by parliament for their corruption and assorted wrongdoing.
When powerful ministers expressed their view on which friends should best be appointed judge and who should best be left out by the independent Judicial Appointments Commission.
When her government denied Malta—the only state in the whole of democratic Europe—of protection by the European Court of Human Rights. And scores of other glorious exhibitions of unbounded respect and gushing affection.
Did you once hear Ramona Attard raise an inaudible decibel of protest at these hideous attacks on the judiciary? Do remind me if you did. These she saw as caring courtesies by her buddies. She is ever so scandalised when a feeble geriatric lists a squalid litany of documented and uncontroverted failures by some members of the judiciary. But what her violent mates do repeatedly, goes down like honeyed nectar with her. It is I who brings blushes to her virginal cheeks, not her pals. How shameful of me not to be ashamed of myself?
She aims charlatan indignation at an unchallenged exposé by a constitutional jurist, and feigns unbearable, oh so hurtful, scandal at the truths he reveals. Maaaa, how shocking!
This, from a person who throughout her whole life made sure no one could ever accuse her of uttering one whisper of reproach at her friends’ spectacular anti-judicial violence and thuggery. One word which starts with Hy and ends with E profiles Attard’s fake indignation. And it’s neither hyperbole nor hygiene.
I am sad to have to divide the Maltese judiciary into two. Those who, despite the oppressive atmosphere created by Attard’s buddies, soldier on, performing their duties, threatened, perhaps fearful, but with independence and impartiality. There are a number of these wonderful unsung heroes, chapeau.
And then there are the others, often appointed beyond their abilities, those whose first aim is always to find escape routes to guarantee impunity to the powerful, those who bend triple backwards to denude human rights victims of any judicial protection, and who expect their iced bun on retiring.
These are the ones I expose and who Attard champions. She has not even tried to prove me wrong in one detail but still finds it irresistible to root for those who shield the violators of human rights and for those who leave the victims unprotected. That is the difference between Ramona Attard and me. She is not ashamed of the difference. I am proud of it.