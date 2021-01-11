Youth grievously injured in Gzira fight
An 18-year-old was grievously injured in a fight on Sunday evening in Gzira
The fight occurred at around 11:30pm in Triq ix-Xatt.
Police said that a fight broke out between an 18-year-old from Senglea and a 26-year-old from Msida. A knife was used in the fight.
The 18-year-old was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries at the Floriana health clinic. The police arrested the 26-year-old.
An investigation is ongoing.
