17 year-old seriously hurt after construction site fall
Syrian youth believed to have fallen off ladder at building site in Hal Farrug
A 17 year-old youth has been seriously injured in a fall at a construction site in Hal Farrug.
The Syrian youth is believed to have fallen off a ladder at the building site. Police said they were informed of the incident at around 9am on Saturday.
A medical team gave first aid and an ambulance rushed him to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
The police are investigating the incident.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police