Man hospitalised after motorcycling incident

A 25-year-old Hungarian man was rushed to hospital on Sunday morning following a motorcycling incident.

The incident happened in the Naxxar coast road at around 10:30 am.

Preliminary investigations showed the man lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and fell from the vehicle.

A medical team was called onsite to assist the man, before rushing him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.