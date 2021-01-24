menu

Man hospitalised after motorcycling incident

25-year-old injured after losing control of his motorcycle in the Naxxar coast road

karl_azzopardi
24 January 2021, 3:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened at the Naxxar coast road
A 25-year-old Hungarian man was rushed to hospital on Sunday morning following a motorcycling incident.

The incident happened in the Naxxar coast road at around 10:30 am.

Preliminary investigations showed the man lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and fell from the vehicle.

A medical team was called onsite to assist the man, before rushing him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
