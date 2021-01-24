Man hospitalised after motorcycling incident
25-year-old injured after losing control of his motorcycle in the Naxxar coast road
A 25-year-old Hungarian man was rushed to hospital on Sunday morning following a motorcycling incident.
The incident happened in the Naxxar coast road at around 10:30 am.
Preliminary investigations showed the man lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and fell from the vehicle.
A medical team was called onsite to assist the man, before rushing him to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
