Two arrested in connection to Qormi vehicle fire

Two men, aged 24 and 18, have been arrested for setting a vehicle on fire four days ago in Ħal Qormi.

Investigations carried out by the Major Crimes Unit, together with District Police in the locality, police were able to identify the two persons who allegedly carried out the crime.

After hours of surveillance, police were able to establish the location of the two men and in turn encircled a residence in Gżira.

The two men were found in the residence and subsequently arrested.

The incident took place on 22 January. At 7:30pm, District Police were informed that a van had caught fire in Triq Tumas Fenech, Qormi.

Assistance was requested from the Civil Protection Department to help control the fire. Two residences in front of the van suffered some damage from the soot.

A magisterial inquiry was opened into the case. Both men are being held in the lock-up at Police Headquarters, Floriana.

Police investigations are still ongoing.