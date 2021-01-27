menu

Man seriously injured after falling off Mdina bastions

A 21-year-old man was hospitalised after falling several storeys from the Mdina bastions 

27 January 2021, 7:47am
A 21-year-old man was hospitalised after falling several storeys from the Mdina bastions on Tuesday.

Police said they found the man in a field in Triq l-Għarreqin, Rabat at around 7pm. 

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment; he is critical.

An inquiry has been opened, and a police investigation is ongoing. 

