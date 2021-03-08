menu

Motorist seriously injured in Naxxar incident

57-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his Keeway Logik motorcycle 

karl_azzopardi
8 March 2021, 8:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi

An Italian motorist has been rushed to hospital after losing control of his Keeway Logik motorcycle in Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu Road, Naxxar.  

Police said the 57-year-old man who resides at St Paul’s Bay lost control of his vehicle at around 1:00 pm.  

A medical team was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.  

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Motorist seriously injured in Naxxar incident
Court & Police

Motorist seriously injured in Naxxar incident
Karl Azzopardi
MediaToday editors ordered to pay court expert €2,000 in libel damages
Court & Police

MediaToday editors ordered to pay court expert €2,000 in libel damages
MaltaToday Staff
Yorgen Fenech chats quoted in Daphne inquiry should not have been released
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech chats quoted in Daphne inquiry should not have been released
Nicole Meilak
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.