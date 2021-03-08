Motorist seriously injured in Naxxar incident

An Italian motorist has been rushed to hospital after losing control of his Keeway Logik motorcycle in Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu Road, Naxxar.

Police said the 57-year-old man who resides at St Paul’s Bay lost control of his vehicle at around 1:00 pm.

A medical team was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.