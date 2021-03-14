Mġarr traffic accident leaves 43-year-old hospitalised

A 43-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr.

According to police, the accident took place at 9:30am, and involved an Alfa Romeo car, driven by a 66-year-old man from Lija, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim.

An impact occurred between the two vehicles, and the victim was subsequently hospitalised.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, and later certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.