menu

Mġarr traffic accident leaves 43-year-old hospitalised

The accident took place at Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr

nicole_meilak
14 March 2021, 3:21pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 43-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr.

According to police, the accident took place at 9:30am, and involved an Alfa Romeo car, driven by a 66-year-old man from Lija, and a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim.

An impact occurred between the two vehicles, and the victim was subsequently hospitalised.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, and later certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Mġarr traffic accident leaves 43-year-old hospitalised
Court & Police

Mġarr traffic accident leaves 43-year-old hospitalised
Nicole Meilak
Police investigating hold-up on Cospicua shop
Court & Police

Police investigating hold-up on Cospicua shop
Matthew Agius
Tunisian man held on theft, fraud and forgery charges
Court & Police

Tunisian man held on theft, fraud and forgery charges
Matthew Agius
Updated | Lawyers in cocaine trafficking case argue Malta drug testing lab not accredited
Court & Police

Updated | Lawyers in cocaine trafficking case argue Malta drug testing lab not accredited
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.