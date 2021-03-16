Caruana Galizia murder: Koħħu speaks of plans in 2017 to murder 'a police officer'

A plan to murder " a police officer" was being concocted at the same time that Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassins were plotting her execution, Vince Muscat has testified.

Without mentioning the name, under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Muscat confirmed that the gang he formed part of had parallel plans to execute a police officer.

Muscat's testimony in the compilation of evidence against brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio lifted the lid on the workings of a criminal gang that was based at the potato shed in Marsa with deep connections to Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, from Żebbuġ.

The Degiorgio brothers are accused of planting and triggering the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Agius brothers and their associate Jamie Vella are facing separate proceedings for involvement in the murders of Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Vella and Robert agius supplied the bomb that was used by the Degiorgios and Muscat to blow up Caruana Galizia.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, pleaded guilty to the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

Testifying today, Muscat reiterated that the price tag for the Daphne murder was agreed with Melvin Theuma at €150,000. He also testified how the three got to know of their impending arrest in December 2017, some three weeks before.

Muscat said it was Alfred Degiorgio who told him about the upcoming arrest. Muscat explained that Degiorgio told him he had received the information from former minister Chris Cardona, who at the time was part of Cabinet.

Muscat also spoke of a seperate plot to kill Caruana Galizia in 2015, which was initiated by lawyer David Gatt, a former legal associate of Cardona. Muscat testified that he once took George Degiorgio to Portomaso to meet Cardona "because of Daphne".

The plan was eventually aborted because no payment was ever made.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

