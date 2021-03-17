Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate sends the acts of the case against Degiorgio brothers back to Criminal Court

The compilation of evidence hearing against George and Alfred Degiorgio ended abruptly today after the defence continued to insist on having all Melvin Theuma recordings played in court before the cross-examination can continue.

The magistrate ruled against the request and sent the acts of the case back to the Criminal Court. A decision will have to be taken on the stand adopted by the accused.

The Degiorgio brothers are accused of planting and triggering the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma was expected to continue testifying. In yesterday's sitting, murder associate Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, testifed against the brothers.

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu, are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Previously Muscat pleaded guilty to Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

