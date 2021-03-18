Roof collapse injures elderly couple in Sliema

A roof collapse in Sliema has left two 75-year-olds seriously injured.

The incident happened at around 4:00 am on Thursday morning in St Paul Street.

A police spokesperson said the incident is not related to any construction work in the area.

A medical team was called onsite, and took the elderly couple to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified for their injuries.

Members from the civil protection department were also called on site.

Police investigations are ongoing.