Koħħu testifies on Caruana Galizia murder: 'A bomb was easier... you press a button on the phone'

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s hitmen abandoned initial plans to gun her down with an AK47 assault rifle because operating a bomb is “easier”, a court heard.

Testifying in the compilation of evidence against the bomb suppliers, convicted murderer Vince Muscat said: “A bomb is easier… you press a button on the phone. A pistol makes noise.”

He was testifying in court against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, associate Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio. They are charged with involvement in the murders of Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

In today’s testimony, Muscat focussed on the Caruana Galizia murder, detailing things that happened or which he learned through his associates, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio.

Asked for the motif of the murder, Muscat said Alfred Degiorgio always told him it was about “something Caruana Galizia was about to write”.

Muscat, who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder, told the court that George Degiorgio informed him that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were going to procure the bomb. “They had many Italian friends,” Muscat said.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella would frequently go to the potato shed in Marsa, where the Degiorgios and Muscat were based.

Muscat reiterated how the hitmen had been tipped off on their impending arrest on 4 December 2017.

Muscat told the court that Alfred Degiorgio got the information from former economy minister Chris Cardona and people associated with him. Information was purportedly relayed by a senior police officer to a lawyer, who would in turn inform Cardona.

Muscat also spoke of lawyer David Gatt and how he used to give the thumbs up and make explosion noises before and after the journalist’s murder. According to what the Degiorgios told Muscat, Gatt also got information on the impending arrests from Keith Schembri, the former OPM chief of staff.

The charges

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and George Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

George Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures, along with his brother Alfred, for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.

