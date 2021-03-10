[LIVE] Murder compilation: Witness recounts how Vince Muscat's family was offered hush money

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius had offered to buy Vince Muscat’s silence by paying the convicted murderer’s wife and daughter €1,500 per month.

The offer was turned down and Muscat went on to reach a plea bargain agreement by admitting his involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A relative of Muscat testified in court today how he was approached by a certain Jamie while drinking at his regular watering hole in Marsa.

The witness, whose name cannot be mentioned on court order, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Robert and Adrian Agius, Vella and George Degiorgio, who are charged with involvement in the murders of Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

At the time of the approach, Muscat was in prison and had started talking to police. Muscat and brothers George and Alfred were charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder in December 2017 and have been kept in preventive custody ever since.

Robert Agius and Vella are accused of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. They were arrested a fortnight ago just after Muscat was sentenced to prison and spilled the beans.

Muscat was also given a presidential pardon to tell all on the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

The witness said that Jamie had approached him at a Marsa bar and asked to speak to him outside. He was accompanied by a Robert.

An offer of €1,500 per month was made to Muscat’s wife and daughter so that Muscat would not identify them.

A few months later, the witness was again approached for a reply and he informed Jamie that the family was not interested. It was some months later that the Muscat family went to the police with the incident.

Background

In yesterday's first sitting, the court heard how Robert Agius had acquired a vehicle similar to the one used by Daphne Caruana Galizia so that her executioners could train on how to defeat the car lock.

The Aguis brothers are facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.