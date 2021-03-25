Caruana Galizia murder: Melvin Theuma knew of money laundering investigation against him

Melvin Theuma was aware that he would be arrested over a money laundering investigation but was convinced he would not be held.

This is the gist of recordings played in court today as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech continued. He is being accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The sitting started late and had to be terminated prematurely because Theuma felt unwell.

The court ordered a ban on the names of a list of people who were to be mentioned in the recordings.

In a part of the recording, Theuma was heard saying in an agitated voice: “When they mentioned Keith and Konrad they didn't pick them up so why pick me up?”

Theuma was given a presidential pardon to tell all on the Caruana Galizia murder. He served as the middleman between Fenech and the three men who executed the crime.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

